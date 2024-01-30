Maybe you haven’t noticed, but the furry folks of Sesame Street have been living in chaos for the last few days. While Big Bird battled his sudden loss of bigness, Oscar the Grouch decided to join Instagram, and he instantly regretted it. And we don’t even know what’s going on with Bert and Ernie, as per usual. So, being the good friend he is, Elmo decided to check in on everyone, a move he probably regrets now.

Our favorite red monster (sorry, Clifford) Elmo logged on to Twitter/X/Whatever we are calling it to see how everyone is doing. Because he cares.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

It was harmless, but it also invited everyone to treat the poor little guy as their own personal therapist. Suddenly, Elmo was met with a sea of responses from jaded internet users who forgot that Elmo is only three years old and he’s not built for this kind of emotional depth. Ask him to count to 10 or recite the letter of the day, sure! But he can’t form introspective conclusions yet. Still, the replies piled on:

Elmo I’ve got to level with you baby we are fighting for our lives https://t.co/ZEhFy0yA08 — Nat Queen Coal 🪨💎 (@NatashaOladokun) January 29, 2024

Me getting ready to trauma dump on Elmo https://t.co/deeCrnYieo pic.twitter.com/PwYNXYevGs — Theo Gary (@TheoGary) January 29, 2024

Elmo reading the replies and QTs pic.twitter.com/u0BgKvKZtV — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 29, 2024

I'm just looking for somebody to talk to and show me some love if you know what I mean https://t.co/J4ffrIwjEM — T-Pain (@TPAIN) January 29, 2024

Elmo I'm gonna be real I am at my fucking limit https://t.co/ne78Qj4cQm — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) January 29, 2024

Elmo’s social media manager reading all the responses like

pic.twitter.com/QxFiryPVFX https://t.co/WtWz2NzxXe — 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) January 29, 2024

Some people took to violence and threatened poor Dorothy:

hi elmo! wire me $100,000 right now or dorothy gets it https://t.co/C49nbpiDu9 pic.twitter.com/5ZT1teCTjO — summer ♡ (@summerahrens) January 30, 2024

The consensus here is that people are Not Good. But Elmo doesn’t need to know that!!!! He just wants to play the flute and eat cookies.

things are dark, Elmo. it has become clear that our society is fundamentally predicated upon the exploitation of man and nature to further the violent and pernicious tendrils of imperialism, capitalism and white supremacy. but how are you? Do you still live over on Sesame Street? https://t.co/jVG6uwh9AT — Skyler Higley (@skyler_higley) January 30, 2024

Sesame Street finally chimed in to remind everyone that logging off every once in a while is a great idea, and we should all do it so that Elmo can get in a little nap.