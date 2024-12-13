20 years ago, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Eminem were running hip-hop, and all four of them are still getting after it today. In fact, they all just teamed up on “Gunz N Smoke,” a new one from Snoop and Dre’s just-released album, Missionary.

50 spoke about his admiration for Snoop in a recent interview with Big Boy, saying, “I’m a fan, I’m that first. This is why you seen him on ‘P.I.M.P.’ immediately. I’m listening to him and Dre before I could attract from him, you know what I’m saying? It’s an honor to work with him.”

He also recently discussed why he doesn’t make as much new music these days, saying, “A lot of the music, if you listen to the music that’s out right now, I have to tap into my stupid. I have to tap into the stupid side of me to write the right thing when it comes time to write the music. This is why I haven’t created as much content as I was creating in the past, and I started going toward the film production and development of these projects. Because I think I can impact things in a bigger way through that.”

Listen to “Gunz N Smoke” above.

Missionary is out now via Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope Records. Find more information here.