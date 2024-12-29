Many consider Eminem to be one of the greatest emcees to ever touch a microphone. Hell, even the “Lose Yourself” rapper named himself the ‘Rap God.’ But a recent post online showed Eminem does not mind giving others their props.
Yesterday (December 28), Eminem gave his X (formerly Twitter) followers a peek at his top tier rappers list. “One of my all-time favorite rappers 🐐🐐🐐… man I been waiting for this @therealredman,” he wrote.
While users online considered the upload as a random shoutout, Redman supporters quickly tied it back to the release of his latest album, Muddy Waters Too.
On the project’s song, “Dynomite” featuring Sheek Louch, Redman gave Eminem a similar show of respect. “Brick City militant / J Dilla diligent / Blackin’ out like Eminem / These kids love my riddle, and I’m back,” he rapped.
Eminem wasn’t the only legend to shout out the body of work. In a video on Instagram (viewable here courtesy of HipHopDX), Snoop Dogg praised Muddy Waters Too.
“Redman new album, f*cking hot,” he said. “‘Missionary,’ f*cking hot. OG’s standing up right now.”
Continue below to view the official artwork and tracklist for Redman’s Muddy Waters Too.
Tracklist
1. “MW2 Welcome”
2. “Da Fuck Goin On”
3. “Whuts Hot” featuring Oran Juice Jones Li
4. “Jersey”
5. “Fat Shirley (Skit)”
6. “Lalala” with Method Man
7. “Dont You Miss”
8. “Ignant”
9. “Uncle Quilly”
10. “Aye”
11. “Hoodstar” featuring Faith Evans and Kid Capri
12. “Dont Wanna C Me Rich”
13. “Im On Dat Bullsh*t”
14. “Da Trunk (Skit)”
15. “Pop Da Trunk”
16. “Gheddo Motivation” featuring Oran Juice Jones Li
17. “Dynomite” featuring Sheek Louch
18. “Wave”
19. “My Weed’s Been Taken (Skit)”
20. “Kush” with Snoop Dogg
21. “Booyaka Shot”
22. “Goofy” featuring Ke Turner
23. “Obama Stick Up” featuring Affion Crockett
24. “1 O’ Clock”
25. “Lite It Up”
26. “Wudeytauknbout”
27. “Why U Mad”
28. “Soopaman Luva 7 (Skit)”
29. “Soopaman Luva 7” with Melanie
30. “Soopaman Luva 7 Continue”
31. “Looka Here” with KRS-One
32. “Smoke Wit Me”
Artwork
Muddy Waters Too is out now via Gilla House/Riveting Music. Find more information here.