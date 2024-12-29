Many consider Eminem to be one of the greatest emcees to ever touch a microphone. Hell, even the “Lose Yourself” rapper named himself the ‘Rap God.’ But a recent post online showed Eminem does not mind giving others their props.

Yesterday (December 28), Eminem gave his X (formerly Twitter) followers a peek at his top tier rappers list. “One of my all-time favorite rappers 🐐🐐🐐… man I been waiting for this @therealredman,” he wrote.

While users online considered the upload as a random shoutout, Redman supporters quickly tied it back to the release of his latest album, Muddy Waters Too.

On the project’s song, “Dynomite” featuring Sheek Louch, Redman gave Eminem a similar show of respect. “Brick City militant / J Dilla diligent / Blackin’ out like Eminem / These kids love my riddle, and I’m back,” he rapped.

Eminem wasn’t the only legend to shout out the body of work. In a video on Instagram (viewable here courtesy of HipHopDX), Snoop Dogg praised Muddy Waters Too.

“Redman new album, f*cking hot,” he said. “‘Missionary,’ f*cking hot. OG’s standing up right now.”

Continue below to view the official artwork and tracklist for Redman’s Muddy Waters Too.