In an interview from early 2019, Billie Eilish was asked to pick her favorite between Drake, Childish Gambino, and Eminem. She responded, “I have to say Childish Gambino, one billion percent. I was scared of Eminem my whole life, always… dude, terrified. That dude freaked the f*ck out of me, oh my god. But you know, Childish Gambino created me, dude. I don’t even know, it’s just crazy. That’s a god, you can’t even put him in a list of other people.”

Eminem apparently caught wind of that, and all this time later, he has not forgotten the effect he had on the young star, as he references it on his new Music To Be Murdered By — Side B track, “Alfred’s Theme.” On the track, he raps, “Homicidal visions when I’m spitting like this / But really I’m just fulfilling my wish of killing rhymes / Which is really childish and silly, but I’m really like this / I’m giving nightmares to Billie Eilish.”

Eilish has expressed her love for Gambino on multiple occasions. Speaking about “Bonfire” on an episode of her Me & Dad Radio show from this summer, Eilish said, “This is from the album I think both me and Finneas found Donald Glover through. Incredible album. The first song I heard ever from him, and was actually I think the first song I heard that was like rap, was ‘Heartbeat’ from this album. From then on, everybody knows that Donald Glover is like… one of my all-time favorite creators. He’s exactly everything that I idolize about a creator. He’s every single element of what I think is amazing.”

Listen to “Alfred’s Theme” above.

Music To Be Murdered By — Side B (Deluxe Edition) is out now via Shady Records/Interscope. Get it here.