TMZ reports that Eminem was forced to confront a home invader after his security slept through the alarm. Em wasn’t harmed and the suspect, 26-year-old Matthew David Hughes, was arrested and charged with two felonies: First-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.

Hughes reportedly broke into Eminem’s Detroit-area home at around 4am, using a paving stone to smash a window in the kitchen and climbing inside the house. An alarm went off but security remained asleep. Em was woken up though and found Hughes in his living room, prompting him to call for his security. That got his guards up and out of bed. They grabbed Hughes and called the police, who arrested him and took him to Macomb County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Apparently, Hughes didn’t even want to steal anything. It turns out he got his real goal: A meeting with Eminem. While we’ve all joked about Stans getting out of hand online, it seems the person who invented the term may still have the most outrageous fans of all.

Em isn’t the only rapper to face down a home intruder; around a year ago, Bun B shot an intruder who broke into his house and tried to steal his car, while back in 2012, LL Cool J actually knocked out a burglar at his home in LA. Considering how another recent home invasion played out, we can all be thankful Em’s intruder was just another Stan and not something way worse.