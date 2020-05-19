Eminem has been at the top of hip-hop for decades now, and he’s worked hard the entire time. Fat Joe just shared a good story that exemplifies this, as Eminem apparently once sent Joe entirely too many verses for a song they were working on.

On a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast, Joe discussed some potential upcoming Versuz battles with Lenny S, DJ EFN, and N.O.R.E. While touting Eminem’s greatness, Joe spoke about the time Eminem sent him 30 different versions of his verse for the “Lean Back” remix, saying:

“He sent me that same verse 30 different times, saying it with a different tone, lighter tone… he wouldn’t make up his mind. 30 different takes and verses… the same verse! Same verse! Different flows, different high or low… I don’t know what to tell you. This dude is such a perfectionist. It was like, ‘Alright, we know the verse! Can we let it go? We’re running down to the wire.'”

Joe wasn’t always Eminem’s most fervent supporter, though. Back when Eminem was young and just trying to get his demos heard, Joe didn’t listen. He said last year, “Eminem out here in Miami, he gave me his demo like six different times. Everywhere I went was this little white boy and he kept giving me his demo. He was like, ‘Yo, listen to my music, I’m telling you, I’m nice, I’m nice, I’m nice.’ […] I didn’t do it and now he’s the biggest guy in the universe.”

Revisit the “Lean Back” remix below.