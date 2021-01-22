Eminem’s love for combat sports is no secret. Anytime he can mix his music with his passion for boxing or mixed martial arts, he really goes for it. Just check out the soundtrack for Southpaw, the 2015 boxing drama inspired by him that he was originally billed to star in. He also dabbles in boxing himself, although he told Mike Tyson he wouldn’t be stepping into the ring professionally anytime soon.

With that said, he has found a way to participate in the upcoming rematch between Justin Poirier and Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Rather than taking part with his fists, he’s using the fight as a cross-promotional activity for his Music To Be Murdered By single “Higher,” premiering the video for the song during a broadcast this Saturday on ABC. To help hype up both the premiere and the fight, ESPN released a teaser announcing the video, which also features cameos from Dana White and ESPN’s Michael Eaves, according to its press release. It’ll also likely feature some fan-produced content, judging by this tweet Eminem sent earlier this week:

“I look around, I see the fans” Need your help- send in videos singing the hook to #Higher! Hit the site for details – https://t.co/dUiMkfMupS pic.twitter.com/VDof3Ox9ak — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 16, 2021

Em’s 2020 was better than most, as Music To Be Murdered By broke a 50-year-old Billboard record with its “Side B” deluxe version.

Watch the teaser for the “Higher” video above. You can watch the full video on ABC Saturday, 1/23 at 2 pm ET.