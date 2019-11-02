Eminem has had his share of eyebrow-raising lyrics in his day, and he’s not done yet. This week, a snippet of a new collaboration with Joyner Lucas surfaced, which was later followed by the whole song, which is reportedly titled “What If I Was Gay?”

On the song, Lucas says, “But on the real, what if I told you that I was brave? / I grew up different than I was raised / But still, what if I told you I’m out of place? Wait / What if I told you that I was gay?” Eminem comes in for the third verse and begins, “What if I told you I’m homophobic? / And you have zero control over your impulses / And the genetic flaw in your chromosomes is the culprit / It’s something I can’t sugarcoat, it’s repulsive.” His messages shifts by the end of the verse, though, which concludes, “What If I told you my wish never came true? / What if I’m a hypocrite who’s afraid to just face truth? Wait / What if I told you I’m gay too?”

It’s not clear whether the track will be officially released, but Lucas previously told Zane Lowe that Eminem would appear on his upcoming album, ADHD, saying in 2018, “Eminem is definitely on ADHD. We have another record coming out. […] We’re into Joyner Lucas territory, storytelling territory. That’s what me and Eminem, we both do best. He created one of the best records ever in life, which was ‘Stan.’ I’m heavily inspired by that record, too.”

Naturally, this song sparked plenty of reactions, especially since Eminem has faced backlash over a number of allegedly homophobic lyrics from throughout his discography. Check out some Twitter reactions to the leak below.

Eminem and Joyner Lucas are making a song called “what if I was gay,” proving once again my point that the worst rappers alive DEFINITELY aren’t the “mumble rappers” https://t.co/VToLqJ9D6M — justin/westside gunn stan acct (@twntybeatz) October 29, 2019

Eminem said he shoves a gerbil in his ass through a tube to an opening track of his greatest hits album and people are shocked over the lyrics:

"What if I told you I was gay"?

lmfaoooo 😂 can't wait for the full song tho — Shady Times (@ShadyTimes) October 29, 2019

ah yes eminem, the arbiter of gay rights, making a song around the plight of being gay… the same guy that called tyler a f*ggot on kamikaze and has said countless other hateful things about the gay community…. not all heroes wear capes I guess https://t.co/hs0o0FBZeL — Dr. John Ocer; Dr. Jocer for short (@yungsadboydan2k) October 29, 2019

“What if I was a hypocrite and afraid to face truth… what if I told you I was gay too”— Eminem This song should be fascinating no doubt — Kat G (@RescuedKat) October 29, 2019

are we surprised eminem is gay? no. — shoryuken (@TheGuyWithAnArk) October 29, 2019

Kanye loves Jesus and Eminem is gay What else 2019???? — En4 (@TheHonorableEn4) October 29, 2019

Joyner Lucas is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.