Getty Image

Music

The Internet Reacts To An Eminem And Joyner Lucas Leak Reportedly Titled ‘What If I Was Gay?’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Eminem has had his share of eyebrow-raising lyrics in his day, and he’s not done yet. This week, a snippet of a new collaboration with Joyner Lucas surfaced, which was later followed by the whole song, which is reportedly titled “What If I Was Gay?”

On the song, Lucas says, “But on the real, what if I told you that I was brave? / I grew up different than I was raised / But still, what if I told you I’m out of place? Wait / What if I told you that I was gay?” Eminem comes in for the third verse and begins, “What if I told you I’m homophobic? / And you have zero control over your impulses / And the genetic flaw in your chromosomes is the culprit / It’s something I can’t sugarcoat, it’s repulsive.” His messages shifts by the end of the verse, though, which concludes, “What If I told you my wish never came true? / What if I’m a hypocrite who’s afraid to just face truth? Wait / What if I told you I’m gay too?”

It’s not clear whether the track will be officially released, but Lucas previously told Zane Lowe that Eminem would appear on his upcoming album, ADHD, saying in 2018, “Eminem is definitely on ADHD. We have another record coming out. […] We’re into Joyner Lucas territory, storytelling territory. That’s what me and Eminem, we both do best. He created one of the best records ever in life, which was ‘Stan.’ I’m heavily inspired by that record, too.”

Naturally, this song sparked plenty of reactions, especially since Eminem has faced backlash over a number of allegedly homophobic lyrics from throughout his discography. Check out some Twitter reactions to the leak below.

Joyner Lucas is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

Topics: #Eminem

Around The Web

Listen To This

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter

All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

by: Twitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter
×