Eminem and Lil Wayne have a lot more in common than rap fans might be aware. The “Drop The World” and “No Love” collaborators have always shared a mutual respect for each other despite being pit against each other by rap fans throughout the 2000s, but during the most recent episode of Wayne’s Beats 1 Radio show, Young Money Radio, the duo revealed just how much they mirror each other. It’s pretty common knowledge that both keep to themselves and only listen to a very select range of classic and emerging rap music outside of their own, but given how prolific each is, even they have trouble keeping up with their own music.

While detailing his songwriting process, Wayne revealed that he has to Google his own lyrics to make sure he’s not repeating himself. No sooner had he shared that information than Eminem confirmed that a quick lyrics search is part of his own songwriting ritual. “I literally have to Google my lyrics to make sure I didn’t say certain stuff,” Wayne admits, drawing an awed “Oh my God” from Em. “Yo, I swear to God, I do that too!” he commiserated. “That’s how long we’ve been doing this sh*t,” chuckled the younger rapper. “Soon as you go to my Safari, it’s gonna be ‘Lil Wayne lyrics.'”

While it’s likely these two aren’t the only ones who have to spot check for repetition — Questlove once bragged on his Roots partner-in-rhyme Black Thought for never repeating himself, and Black Thought’s been out almost a decade longer than both Wayne and Em — it’s fun to see them pull back the curtain and show that even they are sometimes overwhelmed by the sheer volume of material they’ve put out over the course of their careers.

Listen to the latest episode of Young Money Radio here.