Eminem Will Join Lil Wayne For Some ‘GOAT Talk’ On ‘Young Money Radio’

Last week on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio, the star-studded show featured an interview with Drake discussing his album, fatherhood, and more, as well as the announcement of the deluxe edition of Wayne’s Funeral album that released earlier this year. After setting his bar so high from the jump, Wayne could have seen a big fall-off in his second week, but naturally, the long-established, well-connected veteran has reached into his bag of tricks to elevate his game once again.

This week’s big name guest is none other than Eminem, the usually reclusive “rap god.” Em recently became much more active in granting interviews, curating a run of conversations with a number of outlets that found him sharing time with Sway on Shade45, Mike Tyson on his podcast, and Kxng Crooked on Crook’s Corner to talk about his new album, Music To Be Murdered By. With Em and Wayne collaborating frequently in the past, it only makes sense that Em would see another opportunity to open up to a friendly source.

Fans can likely expect more insights into the craft of rapping, more stories from the two veteran rappers’ combined four decades in the music business, and a few more tidbits about the creation of both artists’ long, super-lyrical full-length projects that released earlier this year.

Listen to Young Money Radio today at 4pm PT / 7pm ET here.