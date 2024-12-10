Eminem‘s mother, Debbie Nelson, died last week after being diagnosed with lung cancer. She was 69 years old. The rapper, who had a tumultuous relationship with his mom, paid subtle homage to her death during a recent concert at the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix. While performing The Eminem Show single “Without Me,” Eminem left out the lyric, “F*ck you, Debbie.” Instead, he “let his fans yell it for him instead,” according to Newsweek.

Back in 2022, Nelson recorded a video message for her son when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. “Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame,” she said. “I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you. And also I’m very proud of [granddaughter] Hailie Jade, my big girl. I want to tell you Hailie, great job on your podcast and God bless you guys. I love you very much.”

Nelson was also the culinary inspiration behind Mom’s Spaghetti, which started as a lyric from the Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself” before turning into a pop-up restaurant and pasta sauce brand.