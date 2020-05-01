After releasing his Music To Be Murdered By album earlier this year, Eminem is leaning further into the Hitchcock-ian concept to provide even more content for fans feeling like LB Jefferies during the coronavirus quarantine. This Saturday, Eminem’s Shade 45 station on SiriusXM radio will host his “Music To Be Quarantined By” playlist highlighting some of Em’s favorite songs. Em teased the playlist earlier this week on Sway In The Morning as he revealed the Love Your DJ Weekend Takeover geared toward supporting DJs who saw their income suddenly curtailed by the closure of venues and social gatherings across the globe.

The playlist will feature music from Beastie Boys, MC Lyte, Mobb Deep, Nas, Notorious B.I.G., Run DMC, Tupac, Wu-Tang Clan, and more, running for three hours Saturday afternoon, with encores to take place throughout the next week. The rest of the weekend will feature select mixes from entrants to Em’s Love Your DJ campaign. Love Your DJ offered Michigan’s DJ community the opportunity to submit their own mixes for inclusion in the weekend takeover, as well as a $313 cash payment in homage to Detroit’s area code.

Em also found another way to give back recently, dropping off plates of his Mom’s Spaghetti pop-restaurant’s signature dish for workers at a local Detroit hospital.

Listen to Eminem’s “Music To Be Quarantined By” playlist Saturday, May 2 at noon EST and see below for the encore schedule.

Eminem’s “Music To Be Quarantined By” Rebroadcast Schedule:

May 2 at 5pm ET

May 3 at midnight; 10am ET; 3pm ET; 8pm ET

May 4 at 3am ET and 9pmET

May 5 at 5amET

May 6 at 9pmET

May 8 at midnight

May 9 at 7amET

May 10 and midnight.