Eminem has been involved in some feuds in his day, but one of the longest-lasting is his beef with Nick Cannon. Their mutual discontent has spanned years, but according to somebody close to Eminem, that’s all done with now.

Crooked I — aka Kxng Crooked, former Shady Records artist and Slaughterhouse member who Eminem recently called the most underrated rapper ever — took some time yesterday to answer fan questions on Twitter. One user mentioned Cannon’s recent meet-up with Royce Da 5’9″, an Eminem associate, and asked for Crooked’s thoughts on the situation. Crooked responded by declaring that Em and Cannon’s beef is officially no more, tweeting, “They’re not enemies. It’s over.”

They’re not enemies. It’s over — itsCROOK (@CrookedIntriago) October 7, 2020

This comes a bit under a month after Cannon expressed a desire to sit down and work things out with Eminem, saying that he hoped Royce would be able to help make it happen. During a conversation with Cannon, Fat Joe offered to mediate a talk between Cannon and Eminem, to which Cannon responded, “If you can do it, man. I’ve been trying to get… I done talked to Royce, we trying to really get it popping, ’cause I think at the end, two men need to really have that conversation. While you at it, tell him to come… we’ll set up an exclusive Wild’n Out Detroit.”

Neither artist has confirmed nor denied that this meet-up happened and/or they have indeed buried the hatchet, but this dispatch is the most promising news of peace that this situation has seen so far.