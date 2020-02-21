Tonight, Royce 5’9″ shared his eighth studio album, The Allegory, a 22 track effort produced entirely by Royce himself. With features from Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Vince Staples, T.I. and more, another rapper makes a surprise appearance on the album in the form of a new skit.

While many fans were disappointed with his no-show on the album, especially after the success of their previous two collaborations, “You Gon Learn” off Music To Be Murdered By and “Not Alike” off Kamikaze, Eminem surprised listeners on the album by delivering a few words on the “Perspective” skit.

The skit finds Eminem speaking on the true influence of hip-hop and how it has created a “mixing pot,” bringing all kinds of races together as a result. He also acknowledges the frustration the black community must experience when they are responsible for the many genres in music today just to see the fame and glory go to a member of the white community that creates music in that genre with their own spin on it.

Concluding his thoughts, Eminem says that it is only expected that a young black artist grows up with a chip on their shoulder after watching their community’s art be stolen by others and treated like it was theirs.

