Eminem’s Producer Says The Rapper Is Busy Recording New Music

Eminem’s most recent project, Kamikaze dropped in 2018 and fans have been awaiting its follow-up ever since. The rapper recently teamed up with Mary J. Blige and Fat Joe for “Lord Above,” but his next project could be well on its way: According to his producer S1, he’s has been hard at work in the studio.

“They’re always real quiet and real secretive,” S1 said about Eminem and his team in a recent interview with HipHop-N-More. “But I just know he’s been cutting a lot of records so we’ll see what happens with that.”

While Eminem is busy working on new material, he’s also found himself entangled in beef with Nick Cannon. In his “Lord Above” track with Fat Joe, he took a shot at Cannon. “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped,” Eminem rapped. Cannon came up with a creative way to settle their beef: a freestyle challenge à la MTV series Wild ‘N Out. Cannon then released the diss track “Invitation” with several guest verses. Eminem hasn’t responded to Cannon’s diss, but he did go as far as to call him a “bougie f*ck” on social media. Cannon followed-up the public jab by releasing two more unanswered diss tracks.