Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered their VMAs performance of “From The D 2 The LBC” live from the metaverse, in character as their Bored Ape NFTs. The new song, which appears on Eminem’s greatest hits compilation Curtain Call 2, is the two veteran rappers’ first collaboration in over 20 years. Their last song together was on Eminem’s 2000 album, The Marshall Mathers LP.

Prior to their collaboration, though, the two rappers had a minor tiff in 2021 after Snoop admitted (correctly) that he didn’t think Eminem was one of the top ten rappers ever — something that got Eminem’s stans in an uproar even though Snoop showed him love just a day later on Instagram. The incident prompted Em to sneak in what some thought were jabs at Snoop on his album Music To Be Murdered By – Side B. In the song “Zeus,” Em says:

As far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me

But just not in my camp, I’m diplomatic ’cause I’m tryna be

Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me

Man, dog, you was like a damn god to me

Nah, not really

I had “Dog” backwards

Later, he explained that he felt Snoop’s comments were disrespectful, and “threw [him] for a loop.” Snoop shot back that Eminem should “pray” he didn’t respond to the “Zeus” lyrics, but insisted that the two were “still friends,” and in an interview last October, issued a mea culpa, saying he was “out of pocket” with the way he phrased his praise of their mutual rhyme heroes. Earlier this year, they shared the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, proving that it’s all good in the hood.