A few weeks after dissing Snoop Dogg on “Zeus,” off the deluxe version of his new album Music To Be Murdered By – Side B, Eminem stopped by Shade 45 to explain why he took shots at the Long Beach rapper. “I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything,” Eminem said in response to Snoop’s July appearance on The Breakfast Club where he said the Detroit rapper was not in his top 10 greatest rappers of all-time list. “But it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that sh*t.’” He added, “Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard.” Once Snoop caught wind of Eminem’s comments, he took to Instagram to respond and send a small warning to the Detroit rapper.

Snoop made his statement in the comments section of an Instagram post from an Eminem fan account. “Pray I don’t answer that soft ass Sh*t,” Snoop wrote, beside a trio of laughing emojis. Whether Snoop will use a project of his own to further address Eminem’s diss remains to be seen. He is in fact working on a new album, entitled Take It From A G, which he originally said would arrive in December. However, the month came and went without the album, so we can assume it will drop at some point in 2021.