Snoop Dogg Admits He Was ‘Out Of Pocket’ With His Eminem Feud

Hip-hop legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg found themselves in a brief quarrel earlier this year. It all started when Snoop gave his opinion on the 10 greatest MCs off all time, which decisively left Eminem off the list. Em responded with a line from his Music To Be Murdered By – Side B track “Zeus,” and the feud between the two escalated from there. Now that they’ve put their differences behind them and made up as friends and respected equals, Snoop now admits he was “out of pocket” with the whole ordeal.

Snoop recently appeared on The Breakfast Club for a lengthy interview about his new position as executive creative and strategic consultant at Def Jam Records, the recent passing of his mother, and, of course, his beef with Em. While Em did respond to Snoop’s snub with a diss track, the “Zeus” rapper admitted he was more offended by Snoop’s tone more than anything. “I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off-guard ‘cause I’m like, where is this coming from?” Em said about Snoop’s diss. “I just saw you, what the f*ck? It threw me for a loop. I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that sh*t.’ Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard

In his Breakfast Club interview, Snoop acknowledged that he was “out of pocket” with the way he spoke about Em in public, revealing that he has since apologized to the fellow rapper:

“Man, I love Eminem and the thing is, we love hip-hop so much. We competitive, we battle rappers so that was supposed to trigger that in him. But we brothers and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we had our own little conversation about the respect we have for each other and the way we need to talk in public about each other. I feel like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him and I let him know, and I’m just bettering myself. I make mistakes, I ain’t perfect — I’m Snoop Dogg.”

Watch Snoop’s full interview on The Breakfast Club above.