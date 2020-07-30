When hip-hop fans make lists of the best rappers ever, Eminem usually finds his way near the top. However, Snoop Dogg doesn’t think the Detroit rapper is one of the ten best to ever do it.

During a recent Breakfast Club interview, Snoop explained his position, saying:

“Eminem! The Great White Hope! White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let’s keep that one thou wow. [Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position where he could be labeled as one of the top ten rappers ever. I don’t think so, but the game thinks that he’s top ten lyricists and all that that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find.”

He was then asked why Em didn’t make the cut, and he responded, “There’s just some n****s in the ’80s that he can’t f*ck with. Like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J… shall I go on? Like Ice Cube.”

Eminem is not even in Snoop's top ten rappers of all time. Agree or Disagree? pic.twitter.com/nRG1MwwlpB — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) July 29, 2020

As that conversation indicated, Eminem is widely esteemed and considered one of the best rappers ever. Naturally, then, there were plenty of hip-hop fans on Twitter who had thoughts about Snoop keeping Eminem out of his top list.

Some people didn’t agree with Snoop:

Doing their hardest to demote eminem on the list of greatest rappers. He’s top 10 at the very least. More elite rappers than snoop have said so. https://t.co/xeVsRNwVyR — king klopp 🦌 (@shadysthrone) July 29, 2020

I'm always amazed how ppl come and say eminem is not top 10 or 5.

so if he is not in that teir than why is he always the topic???

why is he always the standard they go to compare ? its ok of you don't have him in your top whatever rappers but I didn't like the attitude wtf ! https://t.co/8DohmygTW4 — sun 🌞 (@ShadySun95) July 29, 2020

Some fans think, however, that even Eminem himself would side with Snoop:

everyone who snoop named is literally eminem’s all time favorites. eminem himself wouldn’t even put him ahead of those legends https://t.co/7Dm9ZKysnr — mya✨#BLM (@ffsmarshall) July 29, 2020

One fan argues that Snoop received the same career perks from which Snoop claimed Eminem benefited:

Snoop Dogg said Dre helped eminem to find himself like all his famous songs aren't produced by dr dre himself — alice (@canisuckyourdck) July 29, 2020

Another person suspects Snoop may have left Eminem off his list after he didn’t make Eminem’s recent list:

Eminem ain’t got snoop on his top 10 so 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Ty0HHX1UCf — Amarely 🥰🇲🇽🖕🏽RETWEET PINNED (@Amarely2016) July 29, 2020

Then there are those who think this whole thing is a bit silly:

Lol people are on the verge of tears because Snoop didn't put Eminem in his Top 10. You've got to be kidding me.🤦‍♂️ — Old Head Energy (@Cheamane) July 29, 2020

Whatever the case may be, both rappers are staying busy: Snoop is fresh off a Verzuz battle and Eminem just released a collaborative single with Kid Cudi.