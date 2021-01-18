Snoop Dogg and Eminem have been in a bit of a feud lately, which began with Snoop leaving Eminem off his list of the ten best rappers ever. Eminem admitted those comments were the reason why he decided to diss Snoop on “Zeus.” It seems this beef has blown over, though, as Snoop indicated recently that everything between he and Eminem is alright. Now, though, he has spoken on the matter a bit more expansively and reiterated that sentiment.

During a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Snoop answered some viewer questions, and one person asked what his response was to Eminem calling him out on “Zeus.” Snoop replied, “We still friends. I think that’s family business and I don’t want to make it more than what it is. He said what he said, I respect that, we just going to keep it right there. It’s family business.”

The “Zeus” lyric in question goes, “As far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me / But, just not in my camp / I’m diplomatic ’cause I’m tryna be / Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me / Man, dog, you was like a damn god to me / Man, not really / I had ‘dog’ backwards.”