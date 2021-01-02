Last month, Eminem shared a deluxe reissue of his 2020 album Music To Be Murdered By. One of its highlights was “Zeus,” which features multiple name-drops. One of them was a diss of Snoop Dogg. “Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me / Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me,” Eminem rapped. “Nah, not really / I had ‘dog’ backwards.”

Back in July, Snoop told The Breakfast Club that Eminem was not in his top 10 greatest rappers of all-time list, and in a recent Shade 45 appearance, Eminem said he accepted that. However, there was one comment from Snoop during that conversation that really rubbed him the wrong way.

“Everything he said, by the way, was fine, up to a point,” Eminem said. “Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that? Would I be here without Dre? F*ck no, I wouldn’t. The rappers he mentioned from the ‘90s—KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, [Kool] G Rap—I’ve never said I could f*ck with them.” He added:

I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off-guard ‘cause I’m like, where is this coming from? I just saw you, what the f*ck? It threw me for a loop. I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that sh*t.’ Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard

Afterwards, the Detroit rapper explained that he had no idea how he was going to respond to Snoop’s comments. “I didn’t know what to do about it because it confused me ‘cause I’m like, bro, same team,” he said. “We’re on the same team. And I have never in my career, my entire career, said a disrespectful word about Snoop.”

