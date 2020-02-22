Eminem Said He’s “Absolutely A Guest” In The House Of Hip Hop On Crooked I’s Podcast

On Friday Eminem made a surprise appearance on Royce 5’9″ self-produced album, The Allegory, in the form of a skit on “Perspective.” During the skit, Eminem speaks for nearly two minutes on the history of black music and the frustration its artists and fans must experience within it.

Since the release of his Music To Be Murdered By album, Eminem hasn’t been the most vocal person, despite an increased presence in the public eye. That changed a bit on Friday as the Detroit rapper kicked it with Kxng Crooked (fka Crooked I) in the latest episode of his YouTube show, Crook’s Corner. During the one-hour interview, Crooked I asked Eminem about his opinion on the concept of “white rapper being a guest in the house of hip-hop.”

“That’s the funny thing. I don’t know if I got a chance to say this yet,” Eminem said. “The funny shit is, with the whole beef of a certain person, I never said I wasn’t a guest.”

The “certain person” person Eminem is referring to here is assumed to be Lord Jamar, who has become a known critic of Eminem. But Eminem said he was “absolutely” a guest when it came to hip hop.

“I’m absolutely a guest. I never said I wasn’t,” he said. “I never said I was king of anything, right?”

Eminem then moved on to say that he would also never consider himself to be the king of hip-hop, posing the question of “who the f**k is the king of hip-hop?” Em’s concerns lie more with “rhyming the syllables” and the craft above all else.

Press play on Eminem’s “Perspective” skit here.