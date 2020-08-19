Eminem Helps Young MA Kick Off Her ‘Always Me Radio’ Show

With more and more rappers joining the Apple Music radio show trend, it’s likely to become harder and harder to truly stand out. Fortunately, Young MA, the latest to jump on the bandwagon, doesn’t have that problem. Her first guest pretty much ensures that plenty of rap fans will tune in to her debut episode as she interviews mutual admirer and fellow show host, Eminem. Em’s made no secret of his respect for Young MA’s bars, even admitting to missing the double meanings behind a few, so having him on was likely an easy call for her to make.

MA kicked off the first episode of her new show, Me Always Radio, by calling Em and reminiscing about the instance mentioned above as well as discussing MA’s new EP, Red Flu, released in May this year. Em gushes that he’s on his third listen through and “I’m still catching [bars]… When you get your punchlines or however your writing process is, you can always tell somebody who has studied the game and who is a student of it… Your punchlines don’t sound like setups. They sound like punchline after punchline after punchline. That requires a lot of skill and a lot of thought.”

Em signs off by telling MA, “Anything you need, I’m here.” MA also interviews Odell Beckham and Fivio Foreign in the first episode of Me Always Radio. Listen to the full episode above.