The fourth season of Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show wrapped up back in 2016, but now he titular host is ready for more. The program is set to return for its fifth season on October 25. Ahead of then, some of the guests have been revealed, and it’s a musical roster.

Set to appear during the new season are Grimes, Anderson .Paak, Lil Yachty, Joey Badass, Toro y Moi, Big Freedia, Machine Gun Kelly, and Odd Future’s (and Dave‘s) Taco Bennett. Grimes is set to be in a skit called “Grimes And Punishment,” while Joey Badass will portray Joey Fatass, and Yachty will participate in the “Rapper Ninja Warrior” segment.

Andre noted in a recent interview that the show finished filming in February (pre-pandemic), so there shouldn’t be any social distancing or remote appearances in play. Meanwhile, in a June interview with Uproxx, Andre described the progress of the new season, saying, “I’m finishing editing The Eric Andre Show. We’ve got a few weeks left of editing. Everything is in the can. I just have to put the finishing touches on the last couple of episodes and deliver them to the network.”

Check out our full interview with Andre here.