Erykah Badu Is Hosting Another Interactive Quarantine Livestream With Her Full Band

Crowned the Queen Of Neo-Soul, this year marks the 20th anniversary of Erykah Badu’s second studio release, Mama’s Gun, the 10th anniversary of her hit record New Amerykah Part Two: Return Of The Ankh, and the fifth year since she released her mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone with Andre 3000. Due to the coronavirus, a stint of European shows with Badu was canceled. So, the singer decided to bring the concert to her fans with an interactive livestream.

Badu’s inaugural livestream took place last week. Live from her bedroom using cutting-edge technology, the virtual concert used polls to allow viewers to decide which songs she would perform, the outfit she wore, and even which instruments she would play. Because her first livestream was so successful, Badu is returning with another version of the event.

Badu’s Quarantine Concert Series, Apocalypse Two: The Rooms will feature even more interactivity. According to a statement, the upcoming livestream will give “guests a chance to move from room to room inside her home, exploring and experimenting with different genres of music interpreted through her catalog of hits.” While there is an admission price to the livestream, only $2, all proceeds generated will cover the cost of production as well as financially support her backing musicians and tech crew.

Watch a clip of Badu’s quarantine concert above.

Badu’s Quarantine Concert Series, Apocalypse Two: The Rooms goes live 4/5 at 8 p.m. EST. Watch it here.