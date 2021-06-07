Louisville, Kentucky upstart EST Gee has been primed to blow ever since featuring on Lil Baby’s “Real As It Gets” last year. Since then, his buzz has only gotten louder after appearing on “Route 66” from fellow Louisvillian Jack Harlow’s debut album and signing with Yo Gotti’s record label CMG earlier this year. As he prepares to make his festival debut next month at Rolling Loud Miami, he shares the video to his latest solo single, “Bigger Than Life Or Death.”

In the Diesel Films-directed video, EST Gee shows off his jewelry, throws dollar bills, and takes over the mic in a club. Adding a quirky twist to his performance, he wears a shark-themed ski mask for the bulk of the video, highlighting his killer instinct and kill-or-be-killed mentality.

In addition to his high-profile co-signs, EST Gee released two mixtapes in 2020: Ion Feel Nun in March, which featured rising Michigan stars Icewear Vezzo, Payroll Giovanni, and Sada Baby, and December’s I Still Don’t Feel Nun, on which he scooped up two more Detroit-based sparkplugs, 42 Dugg and Babyface Ray, as well as adding his CMG compatriots Moneybagg Yo and Yo Gotti. Kevin Gates, YFN Lucci, and Harlow also appeared on the tape, helping him to stretch his appeal from the Midwest to the South and keep his audience growing. The hustle is paying off; don’t be surprised to see him join this year’s list of XXL Freshmen.

Watch the “Bigger Than Life or Death” video above.