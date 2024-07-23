According to reports, Yo Gotti’s CMG Records team is in mourning. Yesterday (July 21), following signee EST Gee’s highly anticipated homecoming concert, the “Never Scared” rapper’s longtime friend and manager, EST Big Beach, was supposedly killed (as told by WDRB) in Louisville, Kentucky.

The local outlet shared that EST Big Beach (real name Devontae Beach) was found inside a vehicle with riddled with gunshot wounds by emergency responders. Beach was in town to support his client and friend’s EST Gee & Friends Summer Jam concert being held at KFC Yum Center the day prior.

In the report, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Aaron Ellis provided further details. Supposedly, a local reached out to local authorities to report a shooting around the 800 block of West Main Street in the late evening hours. Around 1:30 a.m., police arrived to the scene to find Beach. Although Emergency Medical Services were called to the area to tend to the matter, but sadly Beach was pronounced dead.

Since the incident, LMPD’s Homicide Unit has opened an investigation. However, at this time, they reportedly do not have any suspects.

None of the CMG Records team have issued a public statement regarding EST Big Beach’s alleged death. But that hasn’t stopped fans and local supporters from flooding the music professional’s comment section across Instagram with touching tributes.