The trial against Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020 is finally underway, and with it, we’ve come to learn more details about that night and the circumstances leading up to the shooting. While some of what has happened since has confirmed a few disputed facts — namely, that Megan Thee Stallion was indeed shot in the back of her feet after initial reports said she was cut by some broken glass — the first three days of testimony have given further insight into the facts of the case.

What We Knew Ahead Of The Trial

This is what we knew ahead of the trial from reports and interviews that took place since. On July 13, 2020, it was reported that Tory Lanez was arrested for possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle after a party in the Hollywood Hills. It was then that Meg told police she’d cut her foot on glass.

According to Megan’s account, the pair had apparently been at a party hosted by Kylie Jenner but left when an argument broke out in the car after they left. When she demanded to be let out of the car, she heard Tory yell, “Dance, bitch!” and saw him fire several shots at her feet. Medical records and photos Megan posted to Instagram afterward confirmed that she had surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet and she told Gayle King that she still had some left over.

Meanwhile, Tory was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and pled not guilty. He was later issued a restraining order, which he violated with his surprise appearance at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021.

Tory Lanez Tested Positive For Gunshot Residue

Although some reports earlier this year obfuscated the point (whether intentionally or not), the prosecution’s opening statement did confirm that Tory Lanez tested positive for gunshot residue, as did Kelsey Harris, Megan’s friend who was in the car with them when the shooting occurred. While the residue can travel in an enclosed space like a vehicle’s passenger area, the logical inference is that the shots came from inside the car. A few days later, Megan first disclosed that she’d been shot, later stating that Tory was the perpetrator. It should be noted that Lanez’s defense rests on an alternative shooter theory, and will likely use the presence of residue on Harris to offer her up as a suspect.