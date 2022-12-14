The trial against Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020 is finally underway, and with it, we’ve come to learn more details about that night and the circumstances leading up to the shooting. While some of what has happened since has confirmed a few disputed facts — namely, that Megan Thee Stallion was indeed shot in the back of her feet after initial reports said she was cut by some broken glass — the first three days of testimony have given further insight into the facts of the case.
What We Knew Ahead Of The Trial
This is what we knew ahead of the trial from reports and interviews that took place since. On July 13, 2020, it was reported that Tory Lanez was arrested for possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle after a party in the Hollywood Hills. It was then that Meg told police she’d cut her foot on glass.
According to Megan’s account, the pair had apparently been at a party hosted by Kylie Jenner but left when an argument broke out in the car after they left. When she demanded to be let out of the car, she heard Tory yell, “Dance, bitch!” and saw him fire several shots at her feet. Medical records and photos Megan posted to Instagram afterward confirmed that she had surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet and she told Gayle King that she still had some left over.
Meanwhile, Tory was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and pled not guilty. He was later issued a restraining order, which he violated with his surprise appearance at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021.
Tory Lanez Tested Positive For Gunshot Residue
Although some reports earlier this year obfuscated the point (whether intentionally or not), the prosecution’s opening statement did confirm that Tory Lanez tested positive for gunshot residue, as did Kelsey Harris, Megan’s friend who was in the car with them when the shooting occurred. While the residue can travel in an enclosed space like a vehicle’s passenger area, the logical inference is that the shots came from inside the car. A few days later, Megan first disclosed that she’d been shot, later stating that Tory was the perpetrator. It should be noted that Lanez’s defense rests on an alternative shooter theory, and will likely use the presence of residue on Harris to offer her up as a suspect.
Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez Were In A Relationship
This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, but it turns out that the two rappers were romantically involved before the shooting, although it doesn’t seem that they were exclusively dating at the time. However, Megan hid the relationship from Harris, who she said had a “crush” on Lanez, and its revelation is what led to the argument that prompted the shooting. According to Megan’s testimony, after Lanez tried to pit the two friends against each other, she insulted his music career, which the prosecution has suggested led to Tory’s angrily shooting Megan after she exited the vehicle.
Kelsey Harris Denies Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
On the third day of testimonies, Harris was called to the stand to give her account of the events on June 13, 2020. Although she asserted her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, she also staunchly denied being the one to shoot Megan Thee Stallion, calling the notion “ridiculous.”
Prosecutor Kathy Ta: “Were there accusations about you having shot Megan?” (Megan Thee Stallion)
Kelsey Harris: “There were.”
Prosecutor: “And how do you feel about them?”
Harris: “I mean, it’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous.”
— Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 14, 2022
This post will be updated as more facts become available.