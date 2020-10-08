Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion, according to a tweet from New York Times‘ Joe Coscarelli. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office confirmed that Tory is being charged for the July 12 shooting which left Thee Stallion injured in both feet and may have helped tank Lanez’s own rap career.

breaking: Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office pic.twitter.com/eJw6rkvt95 — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) October 8, 2020

According to the LA DA, Tory, aka Daystar Peterson, was charged in the case number BA490599 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Tory was originally only charged with carrying the firearm in the vehicle, however, an investigation was opened a few days later. Megan accused Tory of shooting her during an Instagram stream in August, revealing she’d been shot in the back of both feet while walking away from his SUV after an argument.

In the wake of her allegation, Tory and his team were accused of embarking on a smear campaign to discredit Megan’s claims. In the aftermath of the incident, several stars cut ties with Tory, including prior collaborators Kehlani and Jojo, both of whom removed his verses from deluxe versions of their albums. In response, Tory released his DAYSTAR album, in which he lashed out at people who criticized him and maintained that Megan was “framing” him — an assertion that had fans calling him out for gaslighting her.

The District Attorney’s office press release gives Tory an arraignment date of October 13. If convicted, Tory faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.