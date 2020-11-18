Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

It’s been a little over four months since Tory Lanez was first arrested in Hollywood for carrying a gun in his SUV. Since then, he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the back of her feet and unleashing a smear campaign against her, and charged with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Today, he was arraigned and, surprising no one, entered a plea of “not guilty” according to TMZ.

That means that the case will proceed to an actual court trial in which the State’s prosecution and Tory’s defense will present evidence to attempt to convince a jury of what happened on the night in question. If Tory is convicted, he faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison, as carrying a loaded gun in a vehicle is also a felony in the state of California. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 20, and during today’s hearing, the state advised that it’s still weighing whether or not it believes Tory violated a protective order against him with his social media posts and song lyrics.

Tory has maintained his innocence all along, going so far as to put out a whole album gaslighting Megan, although he notably has yet to offer an alternative explanation for how she ended up with two bullets in the back of her feet, which were removed by surgeons in the aftermath of the incident.