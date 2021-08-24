Since the shooting altercation where Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion, Megan has been waiting for the case to move through the legal system. In the meantime, the incident has created some divisive reactions within the industry, including a strange feud with DaBaby, who seemingly took Tory’s side in the situation — then later tanked his own goodwill with some blatant homophobia delivered from the Rolling Loud stage.

But that wasn’t the only misstep at the festival. TMZ reports that a judge ruled Lanez’s surprise appearance at the festival — for DaBaby’s set, no less — violated the restraining order Megan had established against her assailant. Megan also performed at the festival and Lanez came within 100 feet of her during his appearance. In a new ruling, Lanez was required to pay a bail increase due to his order violation. The judge also added a modification to the order that specifically forbids Lanez from attending events where Megan will be present. According to TMZ, the judge noted that if the restraining order is violated again, Lanez will be taken into custody. He isn’t going to get a long leash with this one. Initially, Lanez’s bail was set at $190,000, and now it’s been increased to $250,000.