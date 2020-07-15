After news broke that Megan Thee Stallion was with Tory Lanez when he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon on Sunday, Megan herself posted a clarification of one of the details of the report to Instagram. While it had previously been reported she was cut by broken glass during the altercation that prompted the arrest, she revealed that she was actually shot and was taken to the hospital by police for surgery to remove the bullets.

Megan addressed some versions of the report that had apparently erroneously claimed she was also arrested. “The narrative that is being reported about Sunday morning’s events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” she wrote. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

She again establishes that she wasn’t arrested before elaborating, “The police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important to me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

Fortunately, she wasn’t seriously injured and says that she’s “currently focusing on my recovery so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.” She also says she learned a lesson from all this in the caption. “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise,” she assured her followers. “I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.” See the post below.

