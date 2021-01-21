Getty Image
Lil Baby Fans Are Disappointed The Rapper Did Not Perform During The Inauguration Ceremony

On Wednesday, two months after he was elected the 46th president of the United States, former vice president Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the country’s newest leader. The ceremony continued throughout the day, with multiple events, included performances from Lady Gaga, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, and more. Despite the high number of artists, supporters of Lil Baby were disappointed the rapper was not one of the acts.

Fans of the Atlanta rapper complained so much that he began to trend on Twitter. One person shared a meme of Lil Baby placing a 4PF chain — which comes from his record label 4 Pockets Full —around a picture of Joe Biden, with the caption, “What time does lil baby perform on this little inauguration they got going?” Another shared a clip of LL Cool J performing at the 1993 inauguration for Bill Clinton, writing, “See they shoulda got lil baby to perform bigger picture ! Really woulda brought the country together.”

It didn’t hurt that Lil Baby had a monster 2020. He landed the best-selling album of 2020, with My Turn, and delivered a number of memorable hip-hop moments, including his “We Paid” and “The Bigger Picture” singles.

Here are some more tweets from his fans:

