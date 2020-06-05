Tekashi 69 Praises Pop Smoke As A ‘Great Talent’ During A Livestream

By now, Tekashi 69 fans were supposed to have the follow-up to “Gooba,” but the rapper delayed his next song in light of what’s going on in the world at the moment. He did give fans something else to enjoy, though, as yesterday, he and DJ Akademiks linked up for a 45-minute Instagram Live session.

They touched on a lot of topics and did a lot of things during their time together, and at one point, Tekashi took a minute to praise Pop Smoke. He described the late rapper as a New York talent, saying, “I’m actually a fan of the kid. […] Rest in peace, Pop Smoke. Listen, they shouldn’t have done that. That was a great talent from New York City. And I think, to be honest with you, he was the fresh New York City.”

Elsewhere during the broadcast, the two discussed whether or not certain rappers — YK Osiris, BlocBoy JB, and Blueface — are one-hit wonders. Tekashi didn’t seem to know much about Blueface — “Thotiana” was released while Tekashi was in prison — but after weighing the facts, he deemed him to be a one-hit wonder. “He fell off. That’s to be perfectly honest.”

Check out the highlights above, and watch the full livestream below.