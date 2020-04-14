Tekashi 69 Dropped Into Tory Lanez’s ‘Quarantine Radio’ To Joke About Snitching

Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio livestream has rapidly become the place to be on weekday afternoons as the Canadian star hosts an unpredictable show full of guest pop-ins and NSFW shenanigans. For proof of that fact, look no further than yesterday’s surprise guest: The recently-released Tekashi 69. 69 called in and joined Tory’s video chat from home confinement and make a few jokes about snitching.

It’s pretty clear Tekashi has seen all those memes about himself, despite being on lockdown for most of the past year. It doesn’t seem like being the butt of jokes bothers him all that much, either, which makes sense given his willingness to dye his hair into a rainbow and tattoo “69” all over his body for attention. So it should come as no surprise that when he popped up, he started out making “snitch” jokes almost immediately.

“Lemme play this new shit or ima snitch on u,” he wrote in the comments. “”You not even from America u from Canada.” The two artists previously collaborated on the song, “Kika.”

6ix9ine tells Tory Lanez to add him to the live to play some new music or he finna snitch on him 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/s8qwo3BSLK — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 14, 2020

Tekashi previously joked about snitching on people violating coronavirus stay-at-home precautions, writing “Coming to the rescue” in the comments of a post about Los Angeles’ Mayor Eric Garcetti offering rewards for reporting businesses violating LA’s order to stay in.

Tekashi, of course, is now notorious in hip-hop for being a “snitch” after cooperating with federal authorities in the racketeering case against the Nine Trey Bloods in exchange for less time on his sentence. He was released to home confinement earlier this month, as his asthma put him at risk in the case of a possible coronavirus outbreak in the New York detention facility where he was serving out his sentence.

Check out Tekashi’s comments above.