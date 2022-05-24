Despite reaping some pretty serious consequences for his trolling so far, Tekashi 69 hasn’t eased up on the antics one bit since being released from prison. He continues to antagonize any number of street rappers from Lil Durk to Meek Mill to Young Thug, more or less daring them to respond — something most of them have done in some respect, whether musically or in person. However, one veteran rapper foresees a more grisly end to the shenanigans and is convinced that the 26-year-old has a death wish.

Appearing on battle rapper Math Hoffa’s podcast, Fat Joe declared that he thinks very poorly of Tekashi, despite previously trying to help him out with words of wisdom. “I’m gonna just be honest with you,” he said. “This n****s a sucka. He’s pussy, a sucka, a bitch… This type of shit this n**** doing, I’m convinced he wanna die—and I don’t wish it on him or nothing like that but I’m convinced he’s miserable in his body. He can’t look in the mirror.” Joe was one of the many rappers who disapproved of Tekashi’s decision to testify against his gang-affiliated associates in 2018.

Tekashi, however, seems delighted to have a new playmate with whom to trade barbs and keep his name buzzing. After all, all publicity is good publicity in his mind, so he went to his favorite publicist, TMZ, to offer a response. “Fat Joe is jealous of 69,” he said. “69 has done more in his young career than Fat Joe has ever done in his long career…Fat Joe said I was miserable and want to die? Fat Joe is miserable and wants to die because Fat Joe doesn’t have half of what 69 has in money and cars. Fat Joe said I’m not a gangster, it was all for promotion? That’s fake news. What’s his proof that I ever said that? There is no proof. He’s lying.”

Considering that he literally got a reduced sentence on the racketeering charges against him by effectively saying exactly that as he turned over his cohorts in the Nine Trey gang (not that he needed to, considering the amount of evidence the gang had left behind), I’d say Fat Joe is at least telling a smidgeon of truth here.

You can check out the full clip above.