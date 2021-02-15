Over the weekend, Meek Mill and Tekashi 69 caught the attention of the hip-hop world after they engaged in a verbal altercation in a Miami parking lot on Saturday night. Video from the incident was captured from both parties and quickly made its way to social media. Less than two days after the incident, Meek Mill took to Instagram to preview a new song where he disses Tekashi. “You a b*tch, he a rat / You on the ‘Gram, like, who is that?” he raps on the song. While Meek doesn’t specifically mention anyone on the song, the arrival of the snippet shortly after the Miami incident, as well as the “snitch” label attached to Tekashi, serve as good signs for who the “rat” in question is.

Meek and Tekashi’s issues date back to last spring when Meek requested that he apologize “to the people he told on or the victim,” during an Instagram livestream. Tekashi brushed off his comments and said, “Imagine having a newborn baby come into the world and be pressed about a Mexican with rainbow hair.” Fast-forward to Sunday and Meek took to Twitter to detail share his thoughts about the parking lot fight.

https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1360864466951417857F

“We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment,” he said. “He tryna get something locked up no cap lol.”



