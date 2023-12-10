It’s the season of giving, and tonight’s Weekend Update portion on Saturday Night Live was a special gift for millennials. During part of the weekly segment, SNL cast member Chloe Fineman offered some gift ideas “for that special someone.”

To the surprise of Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, Fineman took to the front of the stage, as she needed the space to show off her dance moves.

“The perfect holiday gift this year is the dance that Julia Stiles does at the end of the 2001 dance movie, Save The Last Dance,” said Fineman.

Fineman then proceeds to deliver the movie’s iconic brand of “street ballet,” while talking about some of the movie’s bizarre plot points. Notably, about Stiles’ character getting a second chance to audition for Juilliard after bombing the first time.

“Her crush, Derek [played by Sean Patrick Thomas], skips a drive-by shooting to come support her,” says Fineman.

“So does she get into Juilliard?” asked Jost.

Seconds later, Stiles herself made a surprise appearance in the Weekend Update newsroom.

“Yes!,” replied Stiles, which prompted cheers from the audience.

Teaming up with Fineman, Stiles reminded us just how exactly her character, Sara, nailed her Juilliard audition.

You can see the clip above.