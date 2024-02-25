“Forever” singer Ciara’s post-baby bouncebacks are always mind-blowing to see. After welcoming her fourth child in December, Ciara is already back to sporting stunning hip-hugging looks at industry events.

Yesterday (February 24), during the 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, her husband, Russell Wilson, and viewers at home weren’t the only people in awe of The Color Purple star’s beauty. In fact, users online pointed out that Pedro Pascal stopped in his tracks to admire Ciara on the pre-ceremony carpet.

In a video clip originally captured by E! and reposted by a fan page, folks across X (formerly Twitter) joked about what Pascal’s intrusive thoughts are tempting him to say.

“Pedro was wondering if Russell [Wilson] can fight,” wrote one user.

“Oh honey, he was mesmerized,” penned another.

“Every gay man chooses a diva to imprint on. It’s clear he chose her 👀😂,” joked a user.

Although Ciara didn’t take home the SAG Award, she didn’t let that stop her from enjoying the career milestone with a fabulous post on Instagram. “My 1st SAG Award Nomination #TheColorPurple,” she wrote. “Let’s Go🤘🏽.”

But something Ciara did celebrate at the event was the upcoming 20th anniversary of her debut studio album, Goodies. While chatting with E! correspondent and actress Lavern Cox, Ciara talked about what that meant to her. “It’s a blessing to me,” she said. “To know that I was a baby [when that dropped] and I’m still dreaming big and living my dreams out…it motivates me so much”.”