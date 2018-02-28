February Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

Philipp Bögle/Mary Stamm-Clarke

Each month, Spinback will highlight songs and mixes by electronic artists that we think are exceptional but might’ve missed on the first pass. Unlike any other genre, electronic is an incredibly singles-based style of music, meaning whole hosts of artists can fall through the cracks if we follow the ebbs and flows of album cycles alone.

Mr. Fingers — “Electron”

The legendary Larry Heard is back for his first album as Mr. Fingers in nearly 25 years. Though mostly known as a pioneer of Chicago house, “Electron” is a proper techno odyssey, driven by purposeful, gilded arpeggios. Heard also just released another cut, “Aether,” from the upcoming album Cerebral Hemispheres (out 4/13 via Heard’s own Alleviated Records).

Martyn Bootyspoon — “The Grid”

Martyn Bootyspoon’s recently released EP Silk Eternity via Barcelona-based label Fractal Fantasy (co-founded by Zora Jones and Sinjin Hawke) turned a lot of heads this month, and for more reasons than just Bootyspoon’s winking character name. Songs like “The Grid” demonstrate an almost off-the-cuff vocal confidence from Bootyspoon, with the buoyancy of bootyhouse and ghettotech anchoring both the humor and danceability of the song. Who knew you could make a song about privacy breaches sound hot?

