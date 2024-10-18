You’d be forgiven for thinking Ferg was finished with music after a relatively quiet last few years — but not by Ferg himself. His latest single, “Thought I Was Dead,” calls out the doubters who wrote him off, defying them with boisterous boasts about his current circumstances over a thunderous, threatening beat produced by Mike Will Made-It. The song’s video opens with Ferg rapping amid brassy instruments decked out in angel wings and a matching durag, but after a beat switch on the bridge, resets to more familiar territory for the Harlemite: The streets of New York, surrounded by homies on ATVs.

“Thought I Was Dead” is the second single from Ferg’s upcoming album Darold. He announced the album’s impending release with “Allure” featuring Future, while his latest update brings the official release date for the self-titled album: Friday, November 8. Meanwhile, he’s been busy as a featured artist this year, as well, appearing on “Hot One” from Denzel Curry and TiaCorrine, and lending an assist to NBA star-turned-rapper Jaylen Brown on Brown’s debut single, “Just Do It.”

With a new nom de plume, a slew of collaborations in the cut, and his comeback album on the way, Ferg is certainly proving those who thought he was dead wrong.

Watch Ferg’s “Thought I Was Dead” video above.

Darold is due on 11/8 via RCA Records.