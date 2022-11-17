Fivio Foreign is putting Brooklyn drill on his back. Just last week, he made New York City the main character of his “1 On 3” video. And who could forget his Brooklyn Nets halftime performance last month? But as involved as Fivio is in the New York conversation now, he credits Nas as wearing the all-time crown — even if 21 Savage doesn’t.

Savage raised a lot of eyebrows on Twitter Spaces earlier this week. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” he said. “He just has a loyal-ass fanbase, and he still makes good-ass music.” The Her Loss rapper then backtracked, tweeting, “I would never disrespect Nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all tryna take stuff and run with it.” The tweet was complete with a facepalm emoji, and the facepalm emoji depicts how Fivio feels about the whole ordeal.

“That n***a Nas did too much to be disrespected like that. That’s big bro where I’m from,” Fivio told TMZ today (November 16). “I was just on his album. We just got a Grammy for the album I just was on.”

Nas won his first Grammy in 2021 for his 2020 album King’s Disease. Fivio and A$AP Ferg were the featured artists on “Spicy,” the album’s closer.

When asked by TMZ if there’s any validity to Nas becoming irrelevant, Fivio shut down the notion. “When you a legend, it’s like you can do what you want,” he said. “You come back when you want. You leave when you want. That’s what it is.”

Kodak Black also came out against Savage’s Nas comments. See what he had to say below.

Kodak Black Speaks On 21 Savage

Saying Nas Is Irrelevant pic.twitter.com/zRNx7Y5jES — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 15, 2022