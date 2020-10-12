Fivio Foreign Was Reportedly Arrested For Assault In New Jersey

Brooklyn drill rapper Fivio Foreign — Maxie Ryles by birth — was arrested Saturday in Edgewater, New Jersey for simple assault according to XXL. As of press time, details on the arrest are scant but Fivio is reportedly being held at the Bergen County Jail and was denied bond.

Fivio rose to prominence last year as part of a wave of artists affiliated with the drill movement, releasing the song “Big Drip” and securing a recording contract with Columbia Records. Fivio, who was close with late Brooklyn drill ambassador Pop Smoke, was selected to appear on XXL‘s 2020 Freshman Class cover in August after releasing his 800 B.C EP in April. Fivio also began picking up high-profile feature placements this year, landing on Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes cut “Demons” with Sosa Geek, Lil Tjay’s State Of Emergency single “Zoo York” with Pop Smoke, and Nas’ King’s Disease track “Spicy” with ASAP Ferg.

He’s also proved to be an equal opportunity cameo killer, assisting DreamDoll on her “Ah Ah Ah” single and Young M.A. on her “Move Like A Boss,” then opened October with the release of “Bop It” alongside Polo G. Fivio also amused fans with his playful exchange with Mulatto during their XXL Freshman cypher.