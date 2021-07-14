Brooklyn native Fivio Foreign nearly saw his upward career track derailed this spring when he was arrested for carrying an unregistered firearm after fleeing police officers in New Jersey. Fivio was taken into custody and booked at the Bergen County Jail for weapons possession, having a defaced firearm, and resisting arrest. He apparently wasn’t able to secure bond until very recently; yesterday, he tweeted simply: “Free,” with an unlocked padlock emoji.

In addition to celebrating his release, Fivio hinted at his plans for the summer now that he’s free. “Summer Jam?” he wrote, adding a pair of curious eyes and a flame emoji. If he does join the lineup of the annual New York festival in August, he’ll be joining a stacked roster that includes the also recently released Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel, Saweetie, Moneybagg Yo, Migos, Meek Mill, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Also, many other drill-related artists will be appearing, including Dusty Locane, Sheff G, and Sleepy Hallow.

Fivio may have to work a bit to regain his momentum this year but he’s certainly laid a solid enough foundation, with both solo tracks like “Self Made” and his guest appearance on Lil Tjay’s “Headshot” video alongside Polo G.