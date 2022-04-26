FKA Twigs’ return to the musical world has been nothing short of eventful. The singer released her third project Caprisongs at the top of the year, and it was her first full-length release since 2019’s Magdalene. Caprisongs arrived with 17 songs and features from The Weeknd, Rema, Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, and more. The project was also highlighted by her “Tears In The Club” single with The Weeknd. Since its release, FKA Twigs has been relentless with music videos for songs attached to the project and she returns with a new one just days after dropping a video for “Honda.”

“Which Way” is the latest in a slew of tracks from Caprisongs that have received the visual treatment. In it, FKA Twigs enjoys a carefree and spirited moment with some friends as they run through the late-night streets while showing off their smiles and the group’s great chemistry. The video for “Which Way,” a track that features an appearance from Dystopia, comes after viewers watched FKA Twigs float through the streets of London with a tempting aura in her “Honda” video.

In addition to “Which Way” and “Honda,” FKA Twigs has also released videos for “Papi Bones,” “Bliss,” “Jealousy,” Meta Angel,” and “Tears In The Club.”

You can watch the visual for “Which Way” above.

Caprisongs is out now via Atlantic Records. You can stream it here.

FKA Twigs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.