FKA Twigs Floats Through City Streets In Her Tempting Video For ‘Honda’

Nearly three years after she released her second project Magdalene, FKA Twigs kicked off 2022 with her third effort Caprisongs. It’s a project that she teased as 2021 came to a close and one she described as “really deep emotional and honest but hopefully more golden tears than blue i channeled my melancholy differently this time and it was so amazing.” In January, Caprisongs arrived with 17 songs and features from The Weeknd, Rema, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith, and more. While a few months have passed since the project’s arrival, FKA Twigs continues to promote it with a new video for “Honda.”

The new visual is a rather short one as the song’s length is cut in half to make for a video that falls a bit short of 90 seconds. In it, FKA Twigs rides a motorcycle through the streets of London, but due to the way the visual is shot, it appears as if she’s floating through the city. “Yolo, like with me it’s just anything to get the shot,” she said about the visual in an interview with Rolling Stone. “‘Honda’ for me is like a perfect definition of a caprivid because it’s super short and cheeky and it leaves you wanting more.”

“Honda” is the latest track from Caprisongs to receive the visual treatment as it joins “Papi Bones,” “Bliss,” “Jealousy,” Meta Angel,” and “Tears In The Club.”

You watch the video for “Honda” above.

Caprisongs is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

FKA Twigs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.