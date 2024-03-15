At long last, Flo Milli has shared her long-awaited sophomore album, Fine Ho, Stay. To celebrate the milestone, the Alabama rapper has shared a remix to her viral hit, “Never Lose Me.” On the remix, Flo is joined by Cardi B and SZA — and the three of them issue a reminder that they’re not the ones to take for granted.

Flo’s verses remain the same as those on the original, however, SZA gives the song a little bit more romantic flair.

“Hit me up, I’ll blow your mind / He speed in a Jeep with his hand on my booty / He touchin’ on me, I get goofy / From the ‘burbs, actin’ bougie,” she rap-sings on her verse.

Cardi steps in with some more heat, and as one can expect, adds some clever, yet hilarious one-liners.

“He love me, ain’t no need for no groupies / Hit Miami, I’m struttin’ my two-piece / On the beach, actin’ bad, we on Tubi / He don’t never ever wanna lose me,” Cardi raps.

You can listen to the “Never Lose Me” remix above.

Fine Ho, Stay is out now via RCA. Find more information here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.