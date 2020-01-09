Frank Ocean Is The Face Of A New Prada Menswear Campaign

Frank Ocean has been spotted wearing Prada items a time or two in his day, and now he has teamed up with the brand for a new menswear campaign, of which he is the face.

Ocean is part of the new Spring/Summer 2020 menswear campaign, which was photographed by David Sims and conceptualized by Ferdinando Verderi. Prada says of the campaign, which also features actor Austin Butler and director Nicolas Winding Refn:

“An intentional display of duality, multiplicity, constant reinvention and renewal is a vital element of performance. Through music, in movies, on stage, creatives re-address and realign perceptions, reframing the self and their own invention. To bring this to life, the Prada Spring/Summer 2020 menswear campaign features a trinity of contemporary creatives, pivotal cultural personalities of now and archetypes of the hyper fragmented mindset of tomorrow. Each embodies a single identity of the Prada man, one aspect, one outlook, multiplied by each image, each definition. […] Here, today, confidence, positivity and possibility are embodied. Like the words they appear alongside, these images, these men, provide a definition of Prada. Yet each leave the field open, to interpretation, and reinterpretation.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed recently that Ocean is one of the headliners of Coachella this year, alongside Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine.

Learn more about the campaign here.