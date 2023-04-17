What Was Frank Ocean’s Coachella Setlist For 2023?

Last night (April 16), Frank Ocean took the Coachella stage as the first 2023 weekend’s closer. The consensus is that it did not go well (although there was talk of a new album, so that’s something). So, what did his set look like?

In total, there were 24 songs (as setlist.fm notes), but a significant portion of those came during a DJ Crystall Mess mini DJ set that was primarily Ocean remixes, not songs performed live. Beyond that, the set featured the live debuts of “Come On World, You Can’t Go!,” “Impietas / Deathwish (ASR),” “White Ferrari,” “Florida,” and “Godspeed.”

Check out the setlist below.

1. “Novacane” (new version)

2. “Come On World, You Can’t Go!”

3. “Crack Rock”

4. “Impietas / Deathwish (ASR)”

5. “Bad Religion”

6. “White Ferrari” (new version)

7. “Florida”

8. “Pink + White” (acoustic)

9. “Solo” (new version)

10. “Solo (Reprise)” *

11. “Chanel (Sango Remix)” *

12. “Lost (Jersey Club Remix)” *#

13. “Slide (Jersey Club Remix)” *#

14. “In Ha Mood” (Ice Spice song) *#

15. “Provider (Jersey Club Remix)” *#

16. “In My Room (Jersey Club Remix)” *#

17. “No Church In The Wild/Pyramids” (mashup) *#

18. “Godspeed”

19. “Wise Man” (new version)

20. “Night Life” (Aretha Franklin cover)

21. “Self Control” (acoustic)

22. “Nikes” *

23. “Nights (Mixed with Sango Remix)” *

24. “At Your Best (You Are Love)” (The Isley Brothers cover)

* played from tape, not performed live

# DJ Crystall Mess set