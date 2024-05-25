Frank Ocean 2020
Getty Image
Music

Despite Online Pushback, Frank Ocean’s Mother Supports His Placement On Apple Music’s Top 100 Albums Of All Time List

With the release of any ranked list, backlash is sure to follow. Apple Music’s top 100 albums of all time list is no exception. But, there’s one person that seems to be content with the streaming company’s opinion.

While Lauryn Hill‘s The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill secured the top spot, Frank Ocean’s Blonde wasn’t far off in the fifth slot. Despite users online’s push back, yesterday (May 24), the “Novacane” singer’s mother Katonya Breaux Riley publicly showed her support of his placement.

“This child sure knows how to make his momma proud,” she wrote. “I first said. ‘Wow, son, you are among the greats.’ But quickly retracted and said, ‘No, you are a GREAT!’ Here’s to my Frankie! 🥂🥂 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Blonde.”

The chart-topping project was revered at the time of its release. However, it appears things have changed in the nearly-decade following. To be clear, users aren’t upset that the body of work was mentioned, most so its ranking.

“Frank Ocean over Stevie Wonder,” wrote one user.

Not everyone disagreed. Many people have begun to rally behind Frank. “If you’re mad cause Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ is in the top 10 albums ever by Apple Music, you definitely have never listened to the album,” chimed another.

Frank Ocean doesn’t seem to have issued a statement about the recognition.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors