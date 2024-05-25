With the release of any ranked list, backlash is sure to follow. Apple Music’s top 100 albums of all time list is no exception. But, there’s one person that seems to be content with the streaming company’s opinion.

While Lauryn Hill‘s The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill secured the top spot, Frank Ocean’s Blonde wasn’t far off in the fifth slot. Despite users online’s push back, yesterday (May 24), the “Novacane” singer’s mother Katonya Breaux Riley publicly showed her support of his placement.

“This child sure knows how to make his momma proud,” she wrote. “I first said. ‘Wow, son, you are among the greats.’ But quickly retracted and said, ‘No, you are a GREAT!’ Here’s to my Frankie! 🥂🥂 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Blonde.”

The chart-topping project was revered at the time of its release. However, it appears things have changed in the nearly-decade following. To be clear, users aren’t upset that the body of work was mentioned, most so its ranking.

“Frank Ocean over Stevie Wonder,” wrote one user.

Not everyone disagreed. Many people have begun to rally behind Frank. “If you’re mad cause Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ is in the top 10 albums ever by Apple Music, you definitely have never listened to the album,” chimed another.

if you’re mad cause frank ocean “blonde” is in the top10 albums everby apple music you definitely have never listened to the album pic.twitter.com/U8QdK5tu87 — 𝗙𝗔🅱️𝗜𝗢ᴺᴹ (@FABIOTHEBARB) May 22, 2024

Frank Ocean doesn’t seem to have issued a statement about the recognition.